MAUREEN NKANDU WITHDRAWS FROM PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION, SAYS SHE HAS RUN OUT OF MONEY



I announce my withdrawal from the race as Independent Candidate for Nkundalila Constituency in Serenje District, due to financial challenges in sustaining the campaign.





This decision is hard, and very painful.



I have been in direct contact with my family, supporters, and well-wishers in Serenje to explain this difficult decision. We are deeply disappointed, but I do not regret standing as an independent candidate. I made that decision with conviction.





I sincerely thank everyone for the encouragement, support, and belief you showed me throughout this journey.





This is not the end. I will continue to work with the people of Serenje, speak for them, and support efforts to improve lives and uplift our communities in the region and in Zambia as a whole.



Above all, I will stay in politics.