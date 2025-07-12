Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault in London nightclub incident





US singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault causing actual bodily harm after allegedly attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in February 2023.





Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, Brown also denied charges related to possessing an offensive weapon.





He remains out on bail and is allowed to continue touring. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 24.