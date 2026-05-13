Christopher Kang’ombe will not be standing again as MP for Kanfinsa.

Christopher Kang’ombe has stepped away from active politics, bringing to a pause a journey that earned him admiration from the people of Kafinsa, Kitwe, and Zambia at large.

Widely regarded as one of the few highly intelligent young leaders in the country, Christopher demonstrated quality leadership from his very first term as a councillor in Kitwe.

Many will remember him for his calm approach, sharp mind, and dedication to public service.

Wishing him the very best in his next chapter.

Current Zambia