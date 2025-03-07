Church Refuses to Bow to Political Pressure

….As he urged government officials to approach the Church with respect and sincerity



In a bold and defiant response, Bishop George Cosmas Zumaire Lungu of the Chipata Diocese has fiercely pushed back against recent remarks made by Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Information and Chief Government Spokesperson.





This follows Mweetwa’s controversial press briefing on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, where he appeared to warn the Catholic Church against what he termed as “overstepping their spiritual boundaries.”



Bishop Lungu did not hold back, making it clear that the Church will not be intimidated into silence. He emphasized that the Church has a divine duty to speak truth to power, stating: “We have a God-given mandate and therefore remain resolved to play our prophetic role, which includes acknowledging the good and denouncing the evil in society.” His message was firm the Church’s voice cannot and will not be muted by political threats.





Accompanied by Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri, the Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata, Bishop Lungu reminded political leaders of their moral obligations, quoting Micah 6:8: “To act justly, to love tenderly, and to walk humbly with your God.”





He stressed that their role goes beyond the pulpit it involves advocating for justice, holding leaders accountable, and standing with the people, especially the poor and marginalized.





The Bishop’s response comes at a time when tensions between the Church and the government are intensifying. The Catholic Church has been vocal about Zambia’s worsening economic crisis, soaring cost of living, and the government’s failure to tackle corruption. For many, Bishop Lungu’s words reflect a growing frustration with what some see as an administration more focused on silencing critics than addressing national issues.



Despite the charged tone, Bishop Lungu extended an olive branch not as a sign of surrender, but as a call for genuine dialogue. “Our doors for meaningful dialogue remain open,” he said.





“Bishop Msipu and I will continue to engage government on issues of major concern emanating from our local communities.” However, the underlying message was clear the Church seeks collaboration, not control.





The Bishop’s statement also carried a subtle warning. He urged government officials to approach the Church with respect and sincerity, reminding them that dialogue should not be a one-sided affair. “We will not trade our moral duty for political convenience,” he asserted, reinforcing the Church’s role as a moral compass for the nation.





This bold stance has reignited national debate over the government’s handling of dissent. Many Zambians are now questioning whether the administration is becoming increasingly intolerant of opposing voices from the Church, civil society, and beyond.





Bishop Lungu’s words have struck a nerve, echoing the frustrations of ordinary citizens struggling with economic hardship and poor governance.





As the nation embarks on the Lenten season, the Bishop challenged both the Church and the state to reflect deeply not just on their spiritual obligations but also their political and social responsibilities.





Quoting 2 Corinthians 5:20, he said: “We are Christ’s ambassadors of reconciliation.” However, his call for reconciliation came with a strong reminder that true peace is rooted in truth and justice.





Bishop Lungu’s closing remarks were both a prayer and a challenge: “True reconciliation begins with truth. If the government cannot stomach the truth, then it is not the Church that needs to change it is those in power who must repent.” With these words, the Bishop left the government with much to ponder, and the nation with a renewed sense of boldness in the face of intimidation.



March 7, 2025

©️ KUMWESU