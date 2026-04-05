CIA launched deception campaign to aid rescue

The CIA also played a crucial role in the rescue operation, CBS reports.

It’s reported the US intelligence agency tracked the airman in a mountain crevice and passed on the airman’s exact location to the Pentagon.

It also engaged in a deception campaign inside Iran. While the rescue attempt was taking place, the agency spread word the airman had already been found and was being extracted from Iran.

CBS, citing a senior White House official, reports Donald Trump ordered an immediate rescue.

Trump later said on Truth Social: “At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.”