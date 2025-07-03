Clearing the Confusion, Bill No. 7 vs. Bill No. 10—What You Need to Know





By ; Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



Amid public debate, some are wrongly comparing the new Bill No. 7 of 2025 to the infamous Bill No. 10 of 2019. But are they really the same? Not even close.





What Went Wrong with Bill 10?

Bill No. 10 attempted to overhaul 79 constitutional provisions, many of which:

– Boosted Executive authority

– Reduced Parliamentary oversight

– Introduced unclear rules for presidential removal

– Reintroduced Deputy Ministers

– Allowed presidential appointments without vetting





The result? Widespread rejection due to fears of weakening democracy and the balance of power.



Enter Bill No. 7: A Different Approach

Bill No. 7 proposes changes to only 23 provisions—a far more measured effort. Unlike Bill 10, it doesn’t seek to expand executive control .





Why This Matters

I urge Zambians to engage in truthful and informed debate, based on legal facts, not rumors.We must be a call to action: protect constitutional values like transparency, accountability, and democracy by understanding what’s really at stake.





Clear facts. Honest conversation. Stronger democracy. That’s the heart of the message.