CLEMENT TEMBO REJECTED FOR UPND KABWATA ADOPTION



By Jane Banda

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Empowerment Initiative Coordinator Clement Tembo has suffered a major political setback after the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) reportedly declined to adopt him as Kabwata parliamentary candidate, opting instead for his long-time rival Andrew Teyengwa.





Tembo, who recently defected from the former ruling Patriotic Front, had hoped his move to the UPND would improve his chances of securing adoption ahead of the August elections.





However, his expectations appear to have been dashed following the party’s decision to back Teyengwa for the Kabwata seat.





The development comes only weeks after Tembo’s defection from the PF, a move that sparked strong reactions from some of his supporters.





During a radio programme shortly after his switch, several supporters openly expressed frustration and anger over his decision to join the ruling party.



Zambian Post 18 May 2026