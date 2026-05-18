PF will not have a Presidential Candidate on the ballot in the August general elections -Miles Sampa

BREAKING NEWS



PATRIOTIC FRONT WITHDRAWALS FROM AUGUST 13TH RACE



By Victoria Kayeye Yambani/Darius Choonya



The Patriotic Front has withdrawn from participation in the August 13, 2026 General Election.





Patriotic Front President Miles Sampa says the decision was reached after careful consultation and reflection, with the party opting not to take part in this year’s general election.





The decision comes despite the party having already paid the K100,000 presidential nomination fee and filed in Dr Chitalu Chilufya as its presidential candidate.





Last week, the party also successfully undertook the preprocessing of presidential supporters at Civic Centre in Lusaka and in other parts of the country as part of preparations for nominations.





The withdrawal follows months of internal wrangles and protracted legal battles within the former ruling party, which have centered on disputes over leadership and legitimacy.





The PF has in recent years been embroiled in court cases involving rival factions, disagreements over party structures, and questions surrounding who holds the legal mandate to lead the party and make key decisions ahead of the 2026 polls.





The development marks a significant turn in the country’s political landscape, particularly given the PF’s historical position as one of Zambia’s major political parties and a key opposition force ahead of the August 13 general election.



##NewsOnTheGo