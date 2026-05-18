MUNDUBILE FACES TOUGH ECZ ELIGIBILITY SCREENING TOMORROW



Questions are emerging over whether presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile will successfully pass the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) screening scheduled for tomorrow, following the disqualification of UPPZ presidential candidate Charles Chanda earlier today.





One of the reasons cited in Chanda’s disqualification was that both the presidential candidate and the party secretary general were allegedly not appearing in the official records of the Registrar of Societies.





Political observers are now pointing to similarities in Mundubile’s case, after he recently switched to a new political party less than three days ago ahead of nominations.





Mundubile and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, are expected to appear before the ECZ screening team tomorrow.





The duo is also required to present a fresh list of 1,000 supporters from all ten provinces, in line with ECZ nomination requirements.





The developments come as presidential nominations intensify ahead of the August general elections.