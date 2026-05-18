FORMER LUSAKA DEPUTY MAYOR KETTY NANYANGWE WITHDRAWS FROM 2026 MAYORAL RACE





By James Jordan Ng’uni



Former Lusaka Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe has announced her withdrawal from the race for the Lusaka Mayoral seat in the 2026 general elections.





In her statement, Nanyangwe said the decision followed deep reflection, wide consultations, and careful consideration. She noted that the move had not been easy, given the strong encouragement and support she had received from citizens and party supporters.





She clarified that her withdrawal should not be interpreted as an exit from active politics, stating that she remains committed to continued public service and to supporting unity and strategic alignment within her party.





Ms. Nanyangwe reaffirmed her loyalty to the United Party for National Development (UPND) and expressed continued support for the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, saying his administration remains focused on economic transformation, development, and national unity.





She further indicated that she will continue to support party decisions and work with fellow members to strengthen the party’s presence and development agenda in Lusaka and across the country.





Ms. Nanyangwe also thanked her supporters and party structures for their backing, encouraging them to remain united and focused on the broader goals of the party and national development.





She emphasized that leadership is about service, sacrifice, and commitment to the greater good, adding that her dedication to serving the public remains unchanged.



Southern Classic Media

STATEMENT BY FORMER LUSAKA DEPUTY MAYOR KETTY NANYANGWE ON WITHDRAWING FROM THE 2026 LUSAKA MAYORAL RACE





Fellow citizens of Lusaka, members and supporters of our great party, colleagues, friends and well-wishers,

After deep reflection, wide consultations and careful consideration, I wish to officially announce my decision to withdraw from contesting the Lusaka Mayoral seat in the 2026 elections.



This decision has not been easy, considering the passion, encouragement and overwhelming support I have continued to receive from many citizens who believed in my aspiration to continue serving the people of Lusaka in a greater capacity. I remain deeply humbled by your confidence and trust in me.



I wish to make it categorically clear that my decision should not be interpreted as a departure from active politics or from the continued service to our people. Rather, it reflects my commitment to the greater cause of unity, strategic alignment and strengthening our collective vision under the leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and our great UPND Party.



I therefore reaffirm my unwavering loyalty, commitment and support to President Hakainde Hichilema, whose leadership continues to steer our country toward economic transformation, development and national unity. I remain a dedicated member of the UPND and firmly believe in the party’s agenda of improving the lives of all Zambians.

As a loyal party member, I fully understand that the strength of any movement lies in unity, discipline and collective purpose. I therefore pledge to support the decisions and direction of the party and work tirelessly alongside fellow members to ensure victory and continued development in Lusaka and across the nation.



To all my supporters, structures and those who stood with me, I extend my sincere gratitude. Your support has never been in vain. I encourage you to remain united, focused and committed to the broader vision of our party and nation.



Leadership is not merely about holding office; it is about service, sacrifice and commitment to a greater purpose. My dedication to serving the people remains stronger than ever.

May God bless Lusaka, may God bless the UPND, and may God bless the Republic of Zambia.

Ketty Nanyangwe

Former Lusaka Deputy Mayor