UPPZ PRESIDENT DISQUALIFIED FROM CONTESTING IN AUGUST 13 ELECTION

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani/ Darius Choonya

United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia Party President Charles Chanda, has been disqualified from contesting in the August 13, 2026 General Election after the Returning Officer, Mwangala Zaloumis, rejected his presidential nomination.

Delivering the determination, Zaloumis cited two key reasons for the rejection.

Firstly, she stated that Mr Chanda was found to be an undischarged bankrupt, based on advice and documents submitted to the commission, including a court matter referenced as 2022/HD/092.

Secondly, the Returning Officer says the adoption certificate submitted by the candidate did not comply with legal requirements under the Electoral Process Act No. 12 of 2016.

She explained that the certificate is required to be signed by both the president and secretary general of the political party in accordance with the law and the Societies Act, but the submitted document allegedly did not bear the name of the Secretary General.

He has however received this with so much anger alleging that the reason this has happened the party in power wants him to join.