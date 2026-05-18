FORMER KAFUE MP MIRRIAM CHONYA WITHDRAWS FROM 2026 PARLIAMENTARY RACE



18 May 2026, Kafue Times



Former Kafue Member of Parliament Hon. Mirriam Chonya has announced her withdrawal from the race to re-contest the Kafue East parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2026 General Elections.





In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Chonya said the decision was made after careful consideration and in the best interest of both the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and the people she has served over the past ten years.





She thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for the opportunity to serve under the UPND government and also expressed gratitude to the party’s National Management Committee for supporting her candidature.





Chonya stated that she has opted to focus on supporting the presidential campaign and contributing to the government’s broader agenda of inclusive development and respect for the rule of law.





The outgoing lawmaker further thanked the people of Kafue for entrusting her with a two-term mandate, describing the opportunity to serve as one of the greatest honours of her life.



She added that throughout her tenure, she strived to serve with integrity, selflessness and dedication while putting the interests of Kafue first.





Hon. Chonya also pledged her support to whoever will be adopted by the UPND to contest the Kafue East seat in the 2026 elections, adding that the party remains focused on delivering victory for President Hichilema. She concluded her statement by wishing blessings upon the nation and the people of Zambia.

She writes:

WITHDRAWAL FROM THE KAFUE EAST MP RACE – 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS



Fellow citizens, party members and supporters,



I wish to inform you of the decision I have taken to withdraw from the race to stand as Member of Parliament for Kafue East Constituency in the 2026 General Elections.





I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema for the leadership, trust, and opportunity to serve under the United Party for National Development. The party’s vision for a united, prosperous Zambia continues to inspire many of us in public service.





To the UPND National Management Committee (NMC) who supported my candidature, I thank you for the confidence you placed in me by giving me an opportunity to run again . However, I have opted to focus on supporting the Presidential campaign and contribute to government’s broad agenda of inclusive development and respect for the rule of law.





To my supporters, friends and family, I regret if my move disappoints you but please note that my decision is in the best interest of all of us and the party.





To the people of Kafue who gave me the just ended ten-year mandate, I wish to express my deep gratitude and appreciation for your support and encouragement during my tour of duty. Serving you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. The opportunity you gave me to serve for two-consecutive terms is something I will forever treasure.

Throughout my tenure, I had endeavoured to serve with integrity, selflessness and dedication. Every decision I made was guided by the desire to uplift the lives of our people and place Kafue first.





As I step aside to pave way for others, I remain proud of what we have accomplished together and hopeful for an even brighter future for Kafue.





I undertake to support whoever will carry the party’s flag into the 2026 elections in order for us to win big and garner the five million votes for our President.



May God bless us all

May God bless the Republic.

Hon Mirriam Chonya



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