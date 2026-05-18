I PITY CHILUFYA, HE WANTS TO FILE HIS NOMINATION WITHOUT AN ADOPTION CERTIFICATE – CHABINGA





PF faction president Robert Chabinga says Dr Chitalu Chilufya will face serious challenges filing his presidential nomination, because only his and Morgan Ng’ona’s signatures are registered with the ECZ.





Chabinga adds that although Dr Chilufya managed to process his presidential supporters with the ECZ last week, he feels “pity” for him, arguing that he has been misled by Miles Sampa.





Dr Chilufya is scheduled to file his presidential nomination under the PF ticket on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

On the same day, Harry Kalaba, leader of Citizens First, and Brian Mundubile, standing on the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) ticket, are also expected to lodge their nominations…



Newsdiggers — in Lusaka, Zambia.