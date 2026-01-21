CLERGY ENCOURAGES COUPLES TO EMBRACE DNA TESTING

UNITED Church of Zambia St. Bartholomew Congregation Minister-in-Charge, Rev Aaron Simukonda has expressed support of Christian couples undergoing paternity testing, emphasizing that it should be viewed as a tool for clarity rather than a danger to marriage.

His remarks follow a revelation by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security that out of 123 paternity tests conducted at the National Forensic DNA Laboratory, 48 returned negative results while 75 were confirmed positive.

Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Rev. Simukonda said the availability of paternity testing is beneficial, particularly in situations where factual clarity is needed.

“DNA testing should not be seen as a cause of marital breakdown but as a way of promoting accountability between partners,” said Rev. Simukonda.

Meanwhile, he advised men who discover they are not the biological fathers of children they have been raising to seek counselling and prayer before making any decisions, in order to avoid choices, they may later regret.

Rev. Simukonda further encouraged couples considering DNA testing to first seek guidance and counselling from the church both before and after the tests are conducted, saying this support would help them make informed and rational decisions.

