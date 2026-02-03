“Come Out the Closet” – Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Trevor Noah Over Grammy Joke



American rapper Nicki Minaj has lashed out at comedian Trevor Noah following a joke he made about her political alliance with President Donald Trump during the opening monologue of the 2026 Grammy Awards.





The Joke



Hosting the ceremony for the final time on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Trevor Noah addressed Minaj’s absence with a punchline that referenced her recent visit to the White House. Mimicking Trump’s voice, he joked that she was currently with the President discussing “important issues.”





Impersonating Trump, Noah said:



“Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest [expletive], I have it. Everybody’s saying it, Nicki, I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby.”



The bit was a nod to Minaj’s recent declaration at a U.S. Treasury event where she stated:





“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,”



The Response



Not finding the humor in the situation, the “Starships” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to retaliate with a personal jab regarding the comedian’s private life.





She wrote:



“Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly.”





The Backlash



Minaj’s response has drawn sharp criticism online, with many fans condemning her for using someone’s alleged sexuality as an insult.





One user, @TendaiMabvazuva



“If you diss a comedian by saying they are gay – you have just given them material for thier next Netflix special – congratulations.”





Another user, @dix_naomi, commented:



“Girl using someone’s sexuality against them is so 10 seasons ago. Kind of like your big nose and plastic wigs. Get something new to talk about an some better lyrics these days.”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUQjt6ZDKsm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==