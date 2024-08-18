COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE 44TH ORDINARY SUMMIT OF SADC HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT

17th AUGUST 2024

The 44th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern

African Development Community (SADC), hereafter called “Summit” was held on

17th August 2024, in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe.

Summit was also attended by Ministers from the SADC Member States and the

Executive Secretary of SADC

3.Summit elected His Excellency Dr.Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Chairperson of SADC, and His Excellency Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, the Incoming Chairperson.

5.Summit also elected Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the

United Republic of Tanzania, Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, the Incoming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation

6. Summit acknowledged the expression of commitment by His Excellency Dr.

Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia in his Maiden Speech towards the promotion of regional cooperation, integration and economic growth in the SADC region.

7. Summit received a report of the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the

Republic of Zambia, and commended him for his outstanding leadership and continued efforts in promoting peace and security in the region during his tenure.

8.Summit commended the Republic of Zimbabwe for spearheading the construction

of a Pan-African multi-country facility in Harare which will showcase and preserve the diverse African Liberation history; and urged Member States to provide materials and artefacts for the Museum of African Liberation.

Summit noted the positive development made in relation to the National Reforms and urged the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho and the political parties in Parliament to expedite the passage of the tenth, eleventh and twelfth Amendment to the Constitution Bills, 2024 (Omnibus Bill); and commended the SADC Panel of Elders led by His Excellency Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former

President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and the Mediation Reference Group, for their on-going support to the comprehensive reforms process in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

9. Summit further reiterated support towards the successful completion of the reforms process in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

10.Summit noted the official closure of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM)

and commended Member States for contributing troops, personnel, equipment and

other resources towards the successful conclusion of SAMIM.

Summit further commended the SAMIM Leadership and all personnel for their sacrifices dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security in the Cabo Delgado Province and the region at large and called for the dignified closure of the

Mission.

11. Summit commended the Government of the Republic of Mozambique for the support given to SAMIM operations, and welcomed the assurances given by the Government of Mozambique to safeguard the gains achieved by SAMIM in restoring security to all the districts of the Cabo Delgado Province.

12. Summit reiterated its unwavering support to the Republic of Mozambique and the

Democratic Republic of Congo in promoting and consolidating peace, security and

stability in the two countries.

13. Summit commended the Republic of Angola for its role in supporting the SAMIDRC

and for ongoing facilitation of the Luanda Process, which seeks to find a peaceful

and lasting solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC; and welcomed the efforts of

both the African Union Peace and Security Council, and the United Nations

Secretary-General to explore various options to support the SAMIDRC.

14. Summit commended His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, the President of the Republic of Angola, for his efforts to bring lasting peace to the security challenges in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo through the Luanda Process and brokering a cease fire agreement between the DRC and

Rwanda and called on the two countries to cease all hostilities.

15. Summit endorsed the establishment of the Office and the structure of the Special

Representative of SADC and Head of Mission of SAMIDRC.

16.Summit acknowledged the expressions of gratitude by the Governments of the

Democratic Republic of Congo and Republic of Mozambique for SADC’s continued

support to address the security challenges facing the two Member States and pave

the way for lasting peace, security and economic development.

17.The Summit commended the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Kingdom of

Eswatini, and Republics of Madagascar, South Africa and Zimbabwe for successfully holding peaceful elections.

18. Summit noted the SADC Electoral Calendar for the remaining part of 2024, which includes elections in the Republics of Botswana and Mozambique in October,

Republic of Namibia in November and the Republic of Mauritius on a date to be

determined and wished the Member States successful elections.

19. Summit noted the positive progress regarding the political and security situation in the Kingdom of Eswatini as presented by the Government of the Kingdom, and

endorsed the request for the Kingdom of Eswatini to be removed from the agenda

of the Organ Troika and applauded His Majesty King Mswati ll, the Government

and the people of Eswatini for this milestone.

20. Summit commended all Member States that participated in the unveiling ceremony

of the Statue in Honour of His Excellency Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, a

Pan Africanist and one of the Founders of SADC and Organisation of the African

Unity, now the African Union (AU), on 18 February 2024; and the AU Commission

for the support and collaboration towards the accomplishment of the Project.

21.Summit reiterated the regional call made at the 39th SADC Summit for unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe and acknowledged that the sanctions continue to hinder the progress and prosperity on the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the SADC region.

22. Summit noted progress in the implementation of the Theme of the 43rd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, titled “Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region”, andcommended the Outgoing Chairperson of SADC, H.E. President João Manuel

Gonçalves Lourenço, for his exemplary leadership in delivering on the key areas

of the Theme during his tenure.

23.Summit endorsed the Theme of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and

Government, titled “Promoting Iinnovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”, recognising that innovation is a fundamental instrument with significant potential to drive priority sectors of manufacturing, mineral beneficiation and agro-processing to enhance industrialisation and economic growth of the SADC region.

24.Summit commended the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe for organising

and hosting the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week and Exhibition that was

held in Harare, Zimbabwe, from 28 July to 02 August 2024 in collaboration with the

SADC Secretariat, the SADC Business Council and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries under the theme ‘Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development towards

an Industrialised SADC”.

25. Summit took note of the entering into force of the Agreement Establishing the

Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFCA) among the Common Market for Eastern and

Southern Africa, the East African Community and SADC on 25 July 2024, providing

opportunities for SADC Member States to tap into an expanded market of 26 countries, a population of about 700 million and a GDP of US$1 trillion.

26. Summit adopted and signed the SADC Declaration on the Protection of Persons

with Albinism, signifying the collective resolve of SADC Member States to take necessary measures at the regional and national levels to address the challenges faced by Persons with Albinism.

27.Summit also noted the Mpox situation on the continent and in the SADC region;

the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of mpox as a Public

Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIEC); the declaration of Mpox as a

public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) by the Africa Centres for

Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) respectively, and urged Member States to strengthen disease surveillance, diagnosis testing and clinical care, infection, prevention and control as well as awareness raising of the disease at all levels of the community.

28. Summit extended solidarity and support to Member States affected by Mpox and further requested the World Health Organisation, Africa CDC and other Partners to avail resources towards the mpox response in the region.

29. Summit directed the Secretariat to convene an urgent meeting of the Ministers of

Health to assess the impact of Mpox and facilitate coordinated regional response

to control the spread of the disease.

30. Summit urged Member States to continue monitoring weather and climate risks,

including the forecasted La Niña event and develop contingency measures to

mitigate the impact of disasters.

31.Summit urged Member States to implement the SADC Regional Humanitarian

Appeal to the El Niño-induced drought and floods, which the SADC Chairperson

launched at the Extraordinary Summit held on 20 May 2024 in close collaboration

with SADC Secretariat and partners.

32.Summit commended the Republic of Namibia for co-facilitating with the Federal

Republic of Germany the Summit of the Future, which will be held on 22-23

September 2024 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York under the theme

“Summit of the Future: Multilateral Solutions for a better tomorrow”.

33. Summit further noted that Namibia represents the Global South and undertakes to

give support towards these efforts, in order to amplify the collective voice, and to

inclusively determine the best direction for the future generation.

34.Summit noted with concern the relentless attack on civilians in Palestine (Gaza)

which has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and deteriorating

humanitarian conditions and called for an immediate cease-fire, the release of all

hostages, and the commencement of talks to bring a lasting solution to the conflict.

35.Summit bade farewell to His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, whose term of office

as President of the Republic of Mozambique, will come to an end after the October, 2024 General Elections, and expressed gratitude and appreciation for his great contribution to the SADC integration and development agenda.

36.Summit urged Member States that are not parties to SADC Legal Instruments that

have entered into force to accede to those Legal Instruments and Member States

who have not yet signed or ratified the Legal Instruments to do so, to accelerate

regional integration.

37.Summit extended its appreciation to the Government and people of the Republic

of Zimbabwe for successfully hosting the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and

Government.

38.The Chairperson of SADC, His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, expressed gratitude to all Heads of State

and Government for attending the 44’h Summit of SADC Heads of State and

Government and electing him to lead the SADC region.

39.Summit noted that the next SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government will

be held in the Republic of Madagascar.

Done on 17th August 2024 Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe