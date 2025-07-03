What Did President Hakainde Hichilema want from Faith Musonda?
Community House remains safe, Faith didn’t even pass the entrance – Mwiimbu
MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has assured the country that President Hakainde Hichilema’s residence, the Community House, is safe and fully protected under tight security after reports that Faith Musonda had stormed the presidential home.
Speaking during a press briefing today, Mwiimbu revealed that there was no breach at President’s residence as Musonda did not gain entry into the house, the entire incident occurred outside along the roadside.
“Faith Musonda did not enter the premises of Community House. The incident happened outside along the road,” Mwiimbu stated.
In the early hours of Wednesday, while many were being cuddled in their blankets, Musonda, 41, reportedly decided to take her Toyota Fortuner for a spin straight to Community House.
The former television presenter arrived near the President’s residence in New Kasama around 00:30 hours, behaving in a bizarre and disorderly manner.
Officers, who wasted no time in confronting her, suspected that Musonda, no stranger to controversy, might have been under the spell of a few glasses of alcohol, leading to her unruly behaviour.
Once the same proud owner of K65 million in cash and a mansion worth K6 million, both seized by the State in past corruption cases, Musonda reportedly attempted to pick a fight with police officers before being detained.
Musonda is currently in police custody, facing charges of idle and disorderly conduct.
Meanwhile, Mwiimbu sent a strong warning to those with intentions of causing trouble near the Head of State’s home, saying law enforcement will not take chances with suspicious activities around the President’s residence.
He added that security around Community House remains tight and those who ignore boundaries will face the full force of the law.
Jack and company, you are now playing in the hands of these badly brought up crooks. You think they would have spared you if your compatriots behaved that way during their time? I think you still fear them. Give Obvious a signal…he will bring sanity to the drama.
This story keeps getting more weird.
So Faith was just driving past the soon-to-be government house when she got stopped? So no one is allowed to drive on that road that used to be all gravel road before August 2021?
And when did the charge of being idle become non bailable?
What is wrong with Hakainde and these animal farm laws of oppression he is practicing?
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Indigo, just imagine boi, umwaiche atwala amatako ku nganda yamunankwe. No guys we need to play civilized politics. Posterity will judge us harshly when they start digging into history. This girl was hiding stacks of money when children and mothers had no drugs. She needs to be cleansed quickly. Next she will expose herself at kulima tower.
The Title and the story are not in tandem. The Title is suggesting the President wanted something from Faith whilst in the story it’s clearly faith who stormed the Presidents residence in wanted, uninvited, truantly and disorderly. I tried to check the writer of this story and there’s NO. Suggesting it’s written by the Zambian observer Editor. I believe the headline is malicious and deliberately meant to tiltt sympathy in favour of faith Musonda.