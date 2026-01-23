Comparing me to Chile One is unnecessary, I want real competition – Yo Maps

ZAMBIAN music sensation Yo Maps, real name Elton Mulenga has spoken out against comparisons with ‘ Ba Neighbor’ hitmaker Chile One, describing them as unnecessary and lacking significance.

According to Yo Maps, he prefers competition that genuinely pushes him to grow rather than comparisons that add no value.

Appearing on Power TV’s Muchimuzi Top 10, the international artiste said not all rivalries are productive.

“I love competition, I need it but there is a certain competition like right now that I would really need. There is certain competition that I feel is so unnecessary to me,” he said.

“Comparing me to Chile One is unnecessary. It works for him because he is trying to do what I have done before,” he stated.

He also pointed to his accomplishments as one of the biggest artistes the country has, noting that he has performed and filled up some of the country’s largest venues.

“I’ve once filled showgrounds, music clubs multiple times and even heroes stadium. These are milestones other local artistes haven’t reached yet,” he said.

Yo Maps added that while he values real competition, he focuses on challenging himself against top international acts like Stonebwoy, Rema, Diamond Platnumz, and Harmonize rather than engaging in comparisons that add little value.

He further added that competition should be meaningful and must not create unnecessary drama.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba January 23, 2026