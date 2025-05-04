“COMPLETING KAWAMBWA DISTRICT HOSPITAL IS MY RESPONSIBILITY, AND I WILL ENSURE IT IS DONE” – HH



While addressing the people of Kawambwa District in Luapula Province, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the nation, with particular emphasis on the completion of Kawambwa District Hospital.



Once completed, this facility will provide essential healthcare services closer to the people of Kawambwa and surrounding communities, reducing the need for long-distance travel for medical care, enhancing maternal and child health services, and boosting emergency response capabilities.



Government, through the Ministry of Health remains steadfast in its efforts to revive stalled projects, complete ongoing constructions, and ensure that every Zambian, regardless of geographic location, has access to quality healthcare.



This is more than a pledge. It is a commitment already in action.



MOH