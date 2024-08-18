CONCERNS OVER KCM’S BOSS MALCOLM MEWETT A CALL FOR VEDANTA TO REEVALUATE LEADERSHIP.



The recent appointment of the new Chief Operations Officer at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has sparked significant concerns among the Zambian workforce, stakeholders and the broader community.



Malcolm Mewett’s actions since taking office reflect a blatant disregard for Zambia’s labour laws, and his management style has already begun to create a hostile work environment that undermines the very fabric of KCM.



Reports indicate that the chief Operations officer Malcolm Mewett has been frustrating employees with heavy-handed tactics, including the unjustified termination of senior personnel without the due benefits they have earned over years of service.



This behaviour not only violates local labour laws but also shows a lack of respect for the rights of workers who have been instrumental in keeping KCM operational through challenging times.



Such actions are not only unethical but also counterproductive, as they threaten to erode the trust and morale of the workforce, a key component of KCM’s success.



It is evident that the Chief Operations officer does not appreciate the value of teamwork or the importance of fostering a cooperative and supportive workplace environment.



Given the historical challenges Vedanta faced in Zambia, leading to their previous expulsion from KCM, they must reassess their latest leadership decision.



The current trajectory under this KCM Chief Operations Officer Malcolm Mewett’s leadership risks reigniting the hostilities that once forced Vedanta out, potentially jeopardizing their future in Zambia.



As Zambia approaches the 2026 elections, the political climate will undoubtedly play a significant role in the survival of foreign entities operating within our borders.



It would be wise for Vedanta and KCM to align themselves with the interests of the Zambian people rather than adopting an adversarial stance.



Being seen as a partner to Zambia’s growth and development will be critical to their long-term success in the country.



Therefore, we strongly urge Vedanta Resources to critically examine whether this Chief Operations Officer Malcolm Mewett is the right person to lead Konkola Copper Mine during this pivotal period.



We cannot dictate who Vedanta Resources decides to appoint as Konkola Copper Mine Chief Operations officer however, we can advise that it may be in Vedanta’s best interest to consider a leadership change, appointing someone more in tune with the local environment, someone who understands the delicate process that allowed Vedanta to regain control of KCM and who can navigate the complexities of operating in Zambia with respect and collaboration.



The Zambian people will not tolerate any actions that undermine our sovereignty or our well-being.



It is time for Vedanta Resources to show that they stand with us as a partner in development and not against us.



Zambia Development Focus (ZDF)

Executive Director

Evanse Chota



Action Institute For Policy Analysis Center (AILPAC)

Executive Director

Fidelis Ngoma