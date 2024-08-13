CONFRONT CHALLENGES AND RESPONSIBILITIES THAT COME WITH AI, MUCHIMA URGES HEALTH EXPERTS.



13/08/24



Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima has urged health professionals to confront challenges and responsibilities that come with the Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Dr Muchima observes that Artificial Intelligence is not merely a technological advancement, but a paradigm shift that offers unparalleled opportunities for enhancing healthcare delivery, improving patient outcomes, and optimizing health systems.



Speaking when he officially opened the 26th Annual Conference of the Association of Medical Council of Africa (AMCOA) 2024 hosted by the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) under the theme: “Regulation in the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” Dr. Muchima observed that as health professionals embrace the AI advancements, they must also confront the challenges and responsibilities that come with them.



Dr Muchima says the AMCOA 2024 conference holds profound significance as health professionals embarks on a journey to explore the theme of “regulation in the era of artificial intelligence.”



He observes that AI has the potential to revolutionize the medical field in remarkable ways, from predictive analytics that foresee health trends and individual patient needs, to diagnostic tools that enhance precision and reduce human error, adding that the possibilities are boundless.



Dr Muchima further observes that the AI potential benefits are enormous and can transform the healthcare landscape across our continent.



He however says integrating AI into healthcare systems comes with significant challenges.



Dr Muchima explains that the regulatory frameworks that are established must ensure that the technologies are safe, ethical, and equitable.



He observes the need to address issues such as data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the need for transparency.

Dr. Muchima adds that the potential for AI to inadvertently perpetuate existing inequalities in healthcare, must be carefully managed, to ensure that the advancements serve all members of society equitably.



The health minister says the effective regulation is crucial in this new era as the goal is not to stifle innovation, but to ensure that it progresses in a manner that prioritizes patient safety, ethical standards, and professional integrity.



Dr Muchima says the role of medical councils is to develop and enforce guidelines that address the unique challenges posed by AI, ensuring that technology is harnessed for the greater good.



To achieve this, Dr. Muchima observes the need to foster collaboration among governments, healthcare providers, technologists, and regulators.



He says there is need to engage in ongoing dialogue to understand and address the emerging issues related to AI, adding that the conference is a critical platform for sharing knowledge, discussing best practices, and developing strategies to navigate this complex landscape.



Dr Muchima explains that the Zambian Government is committed to leveraging AI to enhance the healthcare system, while ensuring rigorous standards of practice and regulation.



He says government is working diligently to incorporate AI technologies in a way that respects the values and serves Zambian people.



Dr Muchima observes that it is through collaborative efforts that the country will build a framework that ensures AI advancements are integrated safely and effectively.