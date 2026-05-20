CONFUSION ROCKS UPND ADOPTION CLAIMS IN LUNDAZI



Lundazi Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament Evans Kazonga Ng’oma, popularly known as “Big Machine,” has claimed that he has been adopted by the UPND.





Mr. Ng’oma now joins the growing list of individuals claiming to have received the party’s adoption for the Lundazi parliamentary seat.





Yesterday, former Lundazi District Commissioner Marjorie Mupashya Banda was reported to have been adopted, while earlier reports also indicated that former Lundazi Town Council Chairperson Golden Tembo had equally been adopted.





The latest claim by Mr. Ng’oma has further fueled uncertainty among party supporters and members in Lundazi as they await official communication from the UPND leadership.



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