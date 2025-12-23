Congo Army Rejects Claims of M23 Rebel Withdrawal from Uvira

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s army on Friday dismissed claims that Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and allied forces had withdrawn from the southeastern city of Uvira, saying the announcement was a “media stunt” that does not reflect realities on the ground.

In a statement dated December 20, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) said it had learned “through the press” of an alleged pullback by the AFC/M23 coalition and the Rwandan Defence Forces, but insisted the move was neither real nor effective.

The army accused Kigali and its allies of seeking to mislead both domestic and international opinion and to undermine mediation efforts led by the United States and Qatar, at a time when international pressure on Rwanda is intensifying.

“This supposed withdrawal does not correspond at all to the facts on the ground and demonstrates Rwanda’s bad faith in respecting its commitments under the Washington peace agreement,” the statement said.

According to FARDC, human rights groups, civil society organisations and local residents continue to report the visible and sustained presence of M23/AFC fighters and Rwandan troops in Uvira and surrounding areas. The army said rebel forces remain deployed in several neighbourhoods, occupying strategic positions and controlling key road axes.

It added that in central Uvira, Rwandan soldiers have been seen in police uniforms, civilian clothing and standard military attire, while others were reportedly spotted at the Kalundu port and near the Burundi border on the Congolese side.

The army further accused the group of maintaining roadblocks and checkpoints that restrict the free movement of people and goods, and said there has been no handover of positions to Congolese regular forces or local security services.

FARDC also alleged a pattern of abuses against civilians, including intimidation, extortion, arbitrary arrests and acts of torture, citing testimonies from residents of Uvira and nearby communities.

The statement said armed patrols and suspicious troop movements continue at night in and around the city, confirming what it described as the persistence of rebel presence. It added that while a small contingent of fighters was filmed leaving part of the city, other elements redeployed to the Middle and High Plateaus of Uvira, with some moving towards Fizi territory to link up with allied armed groups.

Clashes have continued in recent days, the army said, including fighting at Kasekezi, about 35 kilometres south of Uvira on the Baraka road, involving FARDC and the Rwandan army.

The Congolese military also cited comments by M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma in a viral video, in which he reportedly said the group would “never” leave Uvira, arguing that it could not withdraw while fighting was ongoing beyond the city.

FARDC urged U.S. and Qatari mediators, as well as the international community, not to be “deceived by false declarations,” accusing Rwanda and its allies of routinely using delay tactics and misinformation while continuing hostilities in violation of the Washington agreements and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2773.

The army said it remains committed to restoring state authority and protecting civilians in Uvira and its environs, and called on residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to authorities and intelligence services.

Rwanda has previously denied supporting the M23 rebels, despite repeated accusations by the Congolese government and findings by United Nations experts.