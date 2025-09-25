Controversial ex-DA MP Renaldo Gouws joins Freedom Front Plus



Former Democratic Alliance MP Renaldo Gouws has officially joined the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus), nearly a year after being expelled from the DA over a racism scandal.





The announcement was made on Tuesday, signalling Gouws’s return to formal politics and sparking debate over redemption and minority rights in South Africa.





Gouws, who gained notoriety on social media with over 400,000 followers, was expelled from the DA in September 2024 after a historic video surfaced showing him using a racial slur while criticising affirmative action policies.





The DA cited the footage as a violation of its constitution, ending his parliamentary career after only months in office. The South African Human Rights Commission later resolved a related complaint, with Gouws issuing a public apology in May 2025.





In his statement, Gouws called the past year “a difficult but clarifying period” and said VF Plus’s focus on freedom, self-determination, and minority rights aligns with his own beliefs. VF Plus spokesperson Herman Mulder described Gouws as an “industrial psychologist with extensive political experience” and welcomed him to the party.





The VF Plus, known for advocating Afrikaner interests and minority protections, views Gouws’s large online following as a potential asset ahead of future elections. Gouws previously served as a councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, bringing local government experience to his new role.





Critics, however, warn that VF Plus risks being seen as a platform for rehabilitating racists. Gouws, undeterred, posted a video on YouTube titled “Why I Joined The Freedom Front Plus, and Why You Should Too,” urging supporters to back the party’s vision.





As South Africa’s political landscape continues to shift post-election, Gouws’s move highlights the fluidity of party allegiances and the ongoing debate over political redemption.