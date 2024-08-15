Corruption being witnessed is the worst ever, John Sangwa is right- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Corruption being witnessed is the worst ever, John Sangwa is right

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The recent revelations by former Anti-Corruption Commission Board member and University of Zambia Law Lecturer, Dr. Obrien Kaaba detailing that there was extensive abuse of office at State Chambers (Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions) and that the chambers were active participants in corruption and the looting of the Treasury, echoed the fears of many stakeholders.

Kaaba gave credence to what were before this, mere allegations.

For example, the recent dubious awards of UPND cadres who were awarded huge amounts through unjustified consent agreements, was testament to the loot going on.

The subsequent resignation of the ACC Director General and later dissolution of the ACC Board affirmed the problem and everyone hoped that a credible solution shall be effected amd a reset in the fight against corruption would begin.

It was not to be.

Further it has been established that the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crimes Act of 2010 is a law that is being used to unfairly seize assets without trial or conviction or reasonable suspicions.

It has become a tool to oppress, scandalise and destroy political opponents and critics of the UPND Government.

Renowned constitutional lawyer and public commentator of governance and human rights, John Sangwa SC has echoed these concerns.

In his interview with Costa Mwansa on diamond TV, Sangwa bemoaned the fallen fight against corruption.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gilbert Phiri bemoaned the remarks by Sangwa crying that the country was undergoing a review for compliance with the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

It must be noted that the DPP is clearly deluding himself. Corruption has risen, is systematic and institutions such as Law Enforcement Agencies and national security offices have not helped.

The Financial Intelligence Centre has revealed in its 2023 Trends Report that suspected corruption had risen by over 130%.

Clearly, the fight against corruption is in tatters, has collapsed and State Chambers have participated and have been in the forefront in the ruination of the noble cause.

Law Enforcement Agencies have been weaponised against members of the Opposition and while grand and sophisticated acts of corruption, theft, fraud and looting of the Treasury is currently taking place.

Respected men like Gilbert Phiri or Musa Mwenye and others are expected to either resign in such a dirty scenario or up their game to bring the rotting and festering wounds to healing.

Below is the ZNBC Report on DPP’s views.

SANGWA’s remarks unfortunate – DPP

By Masauso Mkwayaya

Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP- GILBERT PHIRI says constitutional lawyer JOHN SANGWA’s comments made during a recent interview suggesting that the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act is being abused is unfortunate.

Mr. PHIRI says Mr. SANGWA’s comments are not only misleading but also come at a critical time when Zambia is under review for compliance with the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Mr. PHIRI says the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act is designed to combat organised crime and does not require a prior criminal conviction for assets to be forfeited.

He says this legal approach is consistent with international standards, citing similar laws in other countries and the endorsement of such measures by the United Nations.

The Director of Public Prosecutions says asset forfeiture cases in Zambia are handled with diligence and transparency, and that the law serves as a crucial tool in the fight against sophisticated financial crimes.

In a statement to ZNBC News today, Mr. PHIRI also refuted claims of abuse, noting that investigations are thorough and conducted in the public interest.

He said his office is committed to prosecuting cases fairly and ensuring that the laws in place are used effectively to recover assets illicitly acquired, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the interests of ordinary Zambians.