CORRUPTION FROM PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT IS SHOCKING AND SICKENING – MSONI

All Peoples Congress President Nason Msoni has charged that Zambia’s gross domestic challenges have everything to do with the dishonest nature and character of our own citizens.

Commenting on the ongoing arrests of individuals suspected of corruption by the Anti Corruption Commission, Mr Msoni says it is shocking to read about the huge sums of public money that has been stolen or siphoned with such glaring impunity.

He says it seems most of the Country’s problems are exacerbated by internal factors rather than external factors looking at the extent of the reported looting of public funds.

Mr. Msoni says grand theft and corruption must be fought at all levels of governance to restore public confidence in the administration of public affairs.

The APC leader says those who take advantage of their privileged positions in government to extort and embezzle public funds must surely be held accountable.

He says the kind of corruption that is unraveling from the previous government is shocking and sickening.

Mr. Msoni says this is group of people that should never be given a second chance to be in government after shamelessly embezzling public funds in this manner and style.