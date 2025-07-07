Cost-of-living Crisis; Monthly Food Basket now stands at K11,763.00



The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) presents its July 2025 Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) analysis, which offers a half-year overview of household living costs across Zambia, with a primary focus on Lusaka.





The data reveals a continued upward trend in the cost of living, particularly driven by sharp increases in non-food essentials such as charcoal.





From January to June 2025, Lusaka’s BNNB rose by ZMW 962.81—surpassing the increase recorded over the same period in 2024.





Regional disparities were also evident, with urban centres like Lusaka and Solwezi recording significantly higher baskets than rural counterparts such as Mongu.





The persistent pressure on household budgets—amid modest national inflation moderation—underscores the urgent need for integrated policy measures that prioritise the poor and uphold human dignity.





JCTR calls for strategic interventions in agriculture, energy, social protection, and urban planning to ensure a more just and equitable society for all.