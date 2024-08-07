COUNTERSTATEMENT TO FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S COMMENTS ON KASEMPA INCIDENT



Fellow citizens,



It is with a mixture of relief and indignation that I read former President Edgar Lungu’s statement concerning the recent events in Kasempa. Relief, because he has finally admitted, albeit indirectly, to the brutality and police state that marked his regime. Indignation, because his attempt to capitalize on the unfortunate events in Kasempa is a blatant display of political opportunism and disingenuity.



The former President’s sudden empathy for the residents of Kasempa and his condemnation of police actions must be examined in the context of his own administration’s infamous legacy of human rights abuses. While it is convenient for him to now pose as a champion of the people, the Zambian public must not forget the numerous instances of police brutality and political repression that occurred under his watch. His record speaks volumes about his actual stance on these issues, and it is not one of compassion or respect for human rights.



To set the record straight, all minerals in Zambia are owned by the state. This is a legal and constitutional fact that Mr. Lungu, as a former head of state, should be well aware of. Unauthorized mining activities are illegal, regardless of the economic hardship faced by individuals.The rule of law must prevail to ensure that our natural resources benefit the entire nation rather than a few opportunistic individuals. The situation in Kasempa involved illegal miners encroaching on private property, not a random act of police brutality.



The property owner, after issuing several warnings, had no choice but to involve law enforcement to protect his legal rights. Former President Lungu’s failure to acknowledge this crucial detail reveals either a lack of understanding or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public for political gain. His assertion that the government is to blame for protecting private property from illegal miners is not only false but also dangerous.



It encourages lawlessness and undermines the very principles of order and justice that he now claims to uphold. Furthermore, Mr. Lungu’s comments about the Human Rights Commission’s reports on police brutality in Lusaka are steeped in hypocrisy. Under his administration, reports of police violence, unlawful detentions, and other human rights violations were rampant. His newfound concern for human rights and police accountability rings hollow in light of his administration’s dismal record.



It is easy to criticize from the sidelines, but genuine leadership requires consistency, integrity, and a commitment to the truth.The role of the Zambia Police is indeed to protect and serve, but this mandate must be carried out within the bounds of the law.The police intervention in Kasempa was a necessary action to uphold the rule of law and protect private property. It was not an act of state-sponsored brutality as Mr. Lungu suggests.



His attempt to gain political mileage from this incident is a disservice to the victims and a discredit to the ongoing efforts to reform and professionalize our law enforcement agencies.



Dr Catharine Frazha Benkele Mulaisho



6th August, 2024.