COURT HAS BLOCKED LUNGU’S BURIAL NEGOTIATIONS – MAKEBI





SPOKESPERSON for the Lungu Family Makebi Zulu, says government’s decision to take the burial matter to court has effectively closed off avenues for mediation between the Lungu family and the State.





Zulu adds that no meaningful negotiations have recently taken place between the late president’s family and the Zambian government.





Speaking on SABC, Thursday, Zulu revealed that former Malawian president Bakili Muluzi had led mediation efforts, but the talks yielded no positive outcome.





The President was on TV saying that if we don’t bury President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, it will be an embarrassment.





That should not be his concern. His concern is what and how does the family want to have President Edgar Chagwa Lungu buried?