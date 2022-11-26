COURT HEARS HOW PUPIL WHO PASSED ONLY THREE SUBJECTS ENROLLED AT UNZA AND LATER GOT A JOB

The court heard that Precious Manase, 29, only passed three subjects out of the seven she sat for during Grade 12 examinations in 2009

In the seven counts , Manase, of Meanwood Ibex is alleged to have forged a School Certificate and uttered false documents which were made in order to facilitate her enrolment as a student at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

She is further alleged to have forged Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) Joint Examination for School Certificate and General Certificate of Examination (GCE) statements of results.

Other allegations are that she purported to have a full Grade 12 certificate which was used to gain employment at Zesco as an Assistant Call Centre Agent and Assistant Customer Care Officer.

Further, she allegedly obtained pecuniary advantage in the form of salaries and allowances amounting to K429, 972.68 when she worked at Zesco.

During hearing before Lusaka Magistrate Irene Wushimanga, her former teacher at Munali Girls Secondary School narrated that Manase was a former pupil at the school.

Lamion Mbewe said after the accused, whom he taught Religious Education, wrote Grade 12 examinations in 2009, she only passed three subjects out of the seven she wrote.

She got nines or unsatisfactory in RE, mathematics, science and biology.

“English, she obtained a 6 which is a credit, maths she got a 9, unsatisfactory, Religious Education, she got a 9, unsatisfactory, science she got a 9, commerce she got a credit,” Mr Mbewe said.

He also told the court that Manase never wrote agriculture science because she missed that exam.

Meanwhile, another witness from UNZA told the court that when the accused enrolled at the institution, she produced a Grace 12 statement of results which showed that she got a seven in English, a four in RE, two in Maths and a four in Science.

The witness also told the court that Manase also produced a Grade 12 GCE from Kafue Day Secondary indicating that she got a two in English and a three in Science.

Trial continues.

Credit: Mwebantu