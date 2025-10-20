Court rejects Mwizukanji’s bid to have Yo Maps increase child support for Bukata from k3,000 because the cost of living has increased

Court rejects Mwizukanji’s bid to have Yo Maps increase child support for Bukata



THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has tossed out a request by Prudence Nakamba, popularly known as Mwizukanji to have musician Elton Mulenga, alias Yo Maps increase monthly maintenance for their daughter, Bukata, from K3,000 because of the high cost of living.





The court ruled that the request could not be considered in the current proceedings, which were primarily focused on the issue of custody and access rights.





This is in a matter where Yo Maps applied to vary a 2022 consent order and opted to seek primary custody of the child.



In her affidavit in opposition, Mwizukanji opposed the musician’s application and countered by asking the court to adjust the monthly maintenance upwards, arguing that the cost of living had significantly increased since the order was made.





She also urged the court to order Yo Maps to pay Bukata’s school fees and related expenses in full, adding that she provided a stable and supportive environment for their daughter and that the musician should contribute more to her welfare.





However, in his reply filed on September 2, 2025, Yo Maps rejected the request, describing it as unreasonable.



He stated that while he was willing to continue paying school fees and reasonable expenses related to Bukata’s welfare, it was unfair for Mwizukanji to expect an increase in maintenance.





In her ruling, Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli noted that although the plea for higher maintenance was included in Mwizukanji’s affidavit, it could not be addressed within the current case, which did not properly place the matter of maintenance before the court.





“The court has noted that the Affidavit in Opposition included a plea for a review

or variation of the child’s maintenance. This requires an extensive examination of the parties current means which evidence was not fully available before this court,” read the document.





“The issue of maintenance would be best resolved in a proper application where the

court is moved and parties are given adequate opportunity to address the issues. I will accordingly decline to award this request which was in any event not included in counsel’s oral submissions and prayer before court.”





The court also dismissed an application by Mwizukanji to have portions of an affidavit sworn by Kidist Kifle Mulenga, Yo Maps’ wife, expunged from the record, ruling that there was no legal restriction preventing a non-party from swearing an affidavit…https://kalemba.news/entertainment/court-rejects-mwizukanjis-bid-to-have-yo-maps-increase-child-support-for-bukata/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 20, 2025