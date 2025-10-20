GREYFORD MONDE URGES ZAMBIANS TO DEFEND DEMOCRACY

MONDE URGES ZAMBIANS TO DEFEND DEMOCRACY



….and to register as voters in order to change government in 2026



Lusaka… Monday October 20, 2025 – Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Mobilization, Greyford Monde, has called on Zambians to rise and defend the country’s shrinking democracy.





Speaking on Radio Christian Voice’s ‘Chat Back’ programme, Hon. Monde urged citizens to register as voters in large numbers ahead of the 2026 general elections, saying this was the only way to bring about change.





“We are at a point where Zambians must rise and defend democracy. Now there is even an exercise of voter registration, we must rise in numbers to stop this dictatorial tendency,” Hon Monde said.





He accused the UPND government of attempting to “kill” the PF by installing “surrogates” to lead the former ruling party.



Hon Monde claimed that this move had limited the PF’s participation in by-elections.





“The UPND hijacked the PF and put their surrogates as Presidents. Those calling themselves PF leaders now, like the Chabingas, will not participate in any by-election. Chabinga is clearly an extension of the UPND,” he alleged.





Hon. Monde further accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of being used by the ruling party to disadvantage the opposition through new electoral standards and regulations.





He said the PF is exploring alliances and other political arrangements to ensure it remains competitive ahead of the 2026 polls.





“We have had to rethink how we proceed. We have tried to form alliances and find a special purpose vehicle for the elections. Zambians can now see the open hand behind these moves.”