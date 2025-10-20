IT’S PURE BILL7…Ndipo the UPND government is arrogant. Amama newo- Laura Miti

IT’S PURE BILL7, SAYS LAURA
Laura writes…
I have just seen the ToRs for the Mushabati Committee ha ha ha!
Pure Bill 7.
We as a citizens are not allowed to talk about anything else but what was in the Bill that government was forced to defer.
We can’t talk about separation of powers, debt contraction, powers of the President, devolution of power, public resource management.
In other words, citizens are being herded like sheep to rubber stamp Bill 7.
Ndipo the UPND government is arrogant. Amama newo!
The problem with you is that you keep samassaulting. You always give these Japs which are like feed to the rumour mill or food for speculation.
Stop; the nonsense, be precise and objective.
Is age catching up with you?
The Mingalatoon is not Winning. We are holding him by everything..He is trapped like a wet Rat.
He won’t have a “Stupid ” Constitution in our Country.
He releases the “Stupid Terms ” of Reference…We will take him on. And the “Stupid Terms” of reference will be with drawn.
We are a sane Zambia, and won’t be Subjected to Madness.
Bill 7 is a life saver and therefore a must. Sleepless nights on who can take over need a user friendly parliament which can come with more changes.