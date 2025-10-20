IT’S PURE BILL7…Ndipo the UPND government is arrogant. Amama newo- Laura Miti

IT’S PURE BILL7, SAYS LAURA



Laura writes…



I have just seen the ToRs for the Mushabati Committee ha ha ha!





Pure Bill 7.



We as a citizens are not allowed to talk about anything else but what was in the Bill that government was forced to defer.





We can’t talk about separation of powers, debt contraction, powers of the President, devolution of power, public resource management.





In other words, citizens are being herded like sheep to rubber stamp Bill 7.



Ndipo the UPND government is arrogant. Amama newo!