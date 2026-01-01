COURT SEALS CCC TAKEOVER AS TSHABANGU EMERGES UNSTOPPABLE



Zimbabwe’s main opposition slid deeper into turmoil yesterday after the High Court threw out a last-ditch bid by senior Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) figures aligned to Welshman Ncube to overturn Sengezo Tshabangu’s reinstatement, leaving the controversial politician firmly in control of the battered party.





The ruling cements Tshabangu’s grip after months of chaos that followed the 2023 elections, when he seized the CCC amid claims of a Zanu PF-backed plot aided by powerful state actors.

Former leader Nelson Chamisa dramatically quit in January 2024, alleging infiltration and capture, a move that split supporters between praise for walking away and anger over perceived betrayal.





Tshabangu then weaponised Parliament and the courts to recall elected MPs, senators and councillors, replacing them with loyalists.

Although a CCC disciplinary committee expelled him in February for misconduct, the High Court reversed that decision in April, citing expired mandates. Yesterday’s judgment shut the door on any comeback attempt, confirming Tshabangu as the undisputed boss of a once-formidable opposition now in ruins.