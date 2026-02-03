“Create Balance” – VDM Reacts as Tyla Beats Davido and Others to Win Grammy



Social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has voiced his opinion following South African singer Tyla’s victory at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Tyla clinched the Best African Music Performance award for her song Push 2 Start, defeating a lineup of Nigerian heavyweights including Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr.





The “Big 3” Theory



In a video shared on his Instagram page, VDM questioned the outcome and expressed that he had strongly rooted for Davido to win. His reasoning was not just about the song, but to establish what he termed “balance among the Afrobeats Big 3.”





He noted that since Burna Boy and Wizkid have already secured Grammy wins in the past, a victory for Davido would have completed the circle and leveled the playing field for the superstars.





Fanbase Rivalry



The “Ratel President” acknowledged the quality of the Nigerian entries but lamented that Davido’s loss denies the industry the excitement of a balanced rivalry among the major fanbases, the “Outsiders, 30BG, and FCs.”





Back-to-Back Wins



This victory marks Tyla’s second consecutive win in this category, having taken home the inaugural award in 2024 for her global smash hit Water