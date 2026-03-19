Cuba Sets Red Line in Talks with U.S. “No Regime Change”



Cuba has made its position clear to the United States, signaling openness to negotiations on multiple fronts but with one non-negotiable condition: no changes to its political system.





The statement came from a senior Cuban diplomat in Washington, who подчеркнул that the two nations, as neighbors, cannot avoid dialogue and should engage on key issues.





Havana expressed willingness to discuss a range of topics, including economic cooperation and increased foreign investment. However, it firmly emphasized that its political system remains a “red line” and cannot be used as a bargaining chip.





The stance underscores Cuba’s determination to safeguard its political sovereignty, amid long-standing tensions and deep-rooted mistrust in its relationship with the United States.