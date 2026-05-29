🔥 CYRIL RAMAPHOSA FACES FRESH PRESSURE AS IMPEACHMENT COMMITTEE SET TO MEET DESPITE LEGAL REVIEW BATTLE





Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa after reports confirmed that the parliamentary impeachment committee linked to the Phala Phala scandal is expected to continue sitting on Monday despite ongoing legal review proceedings.





The development has reignited political tensions around the long-running Phala Phala controversy, which has continued to haunt Ramaphosa’s presidency and divide South Africans politically.





The impeachment process stems from allegations surrounding the theft of millions of dollars hidden at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, with opposition parties accusing the President of possible constitutional violations, abuse of state resources and failure to properly report the incident.





Although Ramaphosa survived earlier political attempts to remove him, the issue has refused to disappear, with critics arguing that the scandal damaged public trust in his leadership and anti-corruption image.





Opposition parties, particularly the EFF and some ANC critics, have repeatedly pushed for stronger action against the President, insisting that accountability must apply equally to all political leaders regardless of status.





The latest committee meeting is expected to intensify debate inside Parliament, especially as South Africa heads toward a highly contested political period before the 2026 local government elections.





Social media reactions have already exploded, with some South Africans accusing government of wasting millions of rand on endless legal and parliamentary processes, while Ramaphosa supporters argue that the President is being politically targeted by rivals determined to weaken him before future elections.





Political analysts believe the continued focus on Phala Phala could become a major political weapon against the ANC if opposition parties keep the scandal alive in the public eye.