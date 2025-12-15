DA IN TURMOIL: Calls Grow to Replace John Steenhuisen as Party Divisions Deepen



The Democratic Alliance (DA) is facing a major leadership crisis as internal divisions come to the surface. With the 2026 elective conference approaching, growing numbers of party members and activists are questioning whether John Steenhuisen should continue as leader. The conflict is not just about personalities — it’s about strategy, credibility, and the direction of South Africa’s official opposition.





What’s Happening Inside the DA



1. Public Factional Battles

Tensions have escalated between Steenhuisen and senior party figures, most notably former DA Minister Dion George. Steenhuisen’s push to remove George from a key ministerial post sparked backlash from party members who feel the move was politically motivated rather than performance-based. This feud has spilled into public view, with accusations and counter-accusations that have embarrassed the party and shaken its image of unity.





2. Leadership Under Scrutiny

Steenhuisen has faced criticism for his leadership style, which some describe as overly confrontational and divisive. Questions about his personal accountability and financial decisions have also surfaced, with opponents using these issues to argue that the party needs a leader who inspires confidence both inside the DA and among the public.





3. Growing Factions and Opposition



Steenhuisen’s supporters argue that continuity is essential, especially as the party prepares for local elections and strategic positioning in national politics.





Opponents within the party say his style is alienating key members and undermining the DA’s credibility. Names of potential alternative leaders, including younger, dynamic voices, are increasingly being discussed as replacements.





Party elders and senior figures have stepped in to try to mediate, urging both sides to resolve disputes internally and avoid airing conflicts publicly.





Why This Matters



The DA has long positioned itself as a disciplined, professional opposition party. Public factional fights and perceived mismanagement threaten that reputation at a time when the party needs unity more than ever. The outcome of this leadership struggle will influence the DA’s strategy, voter appeal, and its ability to challenge the ruling party in upcoming elections.





What’s Next



The party is now gearing up for the 2026 federal elective conference, where Steenhuisen may face a formal challenge. Internal negotiations and behind-the-scenes discussions are intensifying as factions weigh their options. The DA must decide whether to stick with current leadership or embrace a new figure who can unite the party and chart a clear course forward





Bottom line: The DA’s future hangs in the balance. This is not just a contest over leadership — it’s a battle for the party’s identity and credibility. How the conflict is resolved could redefine South African politics for years to come.