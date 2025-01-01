Dandy Crazy battling for life at UTH after fatal road accident



CELEBRATED Copperbelt music sensation Wesley Chibambo popularly known as Dandy Crazy is currently battling for his life at the University Teaching Hospital after experiencing a fatal road accident which took the lives of four people on the spot.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18GJwjzao1/?mibextid=oFDknk





According to Central Province police commissioner Charity Munganga, the accident happened yesterday around 19:10 hours at Green Leaf area, near Kapiri Mposhi on the Great North Road.





“The accident happened when the driver of a Shacman truck Reg. NO. ADF 1575, T ADF 1576 identified as Kachalwa Lweendo aged 28 coming from Kapiri Mposhi to Kabwe direction with one passenger on board, lost control of his truck due to excessive speed and hit into a Toyota Allex [Registration number] ADD 5673 and a Nissan Hardbody Reg. NO. ABJ 6469 coming from the opposite direction,” she revealed in a statement.





Munganga said the driver of the Toyota Allex and two passengers died on the spot while Dandy Crazy who was also on board sustained serious injuries.





The Kopala musician is reported to have been rushed to Kabwe Central Hospital immediately after the accident occurred and later evacuated to UTH where he is currently admitted and battling for his life.





It is reported that the driver of the Nissan hardbody was alone in the vehicle and died on the spot as well.



The police revealed that the driver of the truck and his passenger escaped unhurt. However, the driver fled the scene immediately after giving his details to officers who were on duty.





Munganga said authorities are looking for the fugitive stating that a man hunt has been launched for him to be brought to book.





The bodies of the deceased were yet to be identified but their bodies are lying in Kapiri Mposhi Urban Clinic mortuary…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/01/01/dandy-crazy-battling-for-life-at-uth-after-fatal-road-accident/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 1, 2025