DANDY CRAZY GONE TO SOON- Miles Sampa

DANDY CRAZY GONE TO SOON

The 2011 campaigns general elections were tough and more so because the ruling MMD had a lot of money and resources. They had all major artists sing campaigns songs for them that we buzzing on every radio station and TV.





Then Guy Scott told voters to get everything (money & goodies) given by the MMD but ‘Don’t Kubeba’.



Dandy Crazy put this into a song ‘Don’t Kubeba’ and it became a hit instantly. I put loud speakers on top of my red van and would have a driver go round Matero from 5am with the Dandy Crazy song booming loud. In the afternoon the van would make rounds in all other constituencies of Lusaka with heavy the Dandy Crazy Dont Kubeba song on repeat. Incidentally this marked the beginning of big speakers put on top of motor vehicles campaigns in Zambia and has since remained so.





I also burnt a lot of CD and put the song on flash discs and sent to all provinces and districts for PF campaigns. We did not only win in Matero but countrywide and formed government with Michael Sata as President.



The ‘Donchi Kubeba ‘ message and song worked. The MMD was out with all their cash in hand that they splashed to voters. Citizens received the cash but voted against the MMD in favour of the PF.

Thanks to Scott for coining the phrase and thanks Dandy turning it into a hit song.





When I was made Southern Provincial Minister, I organised a show for Dandy Crazy at Choma club. It was fully attended and highly successful. He made some money and drove back to Lusaka.





Since then I just listened to a number of his many songs to come and always enjoyed the rhythm. A joyous artist and human being that he was. One that anyone would have had to go out of their way to get upset with him. A very good artists and a happy soul gone too soon.

‘ Yangu abasuma baya ‘ 



May his soul rest in eternal peace.

MBS02.01.2025