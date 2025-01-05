DANDY CRAZY TO BE BURIED ON A PRESTIGIOUS SITE WORTH K100, 000

DANDY TO BE BURIED ON A PRESTIGIOUS SITE WORTH K100, 000



Legendary Musician Wisely Chibambo popularly known as Dandy Krazy will be buried on prestigious burial site worth K100,000.





And the funeral service for the late Musician which attended attention of celebrates and people from all walks of life has been moved to Showgrounds.



Management at Memorial Park have offered to upgrade the normal paid for gravesite to a prestigious one called innercycle.





And the funeral service venue has been moved from Mulungushi International Conference Centre to Showgrounds to accommodate many people.



The service will take place tomorrow, 6th January 2025 at Showgrounds and late the burial at Memorial Park in Lusaka.





B-Flow a renowned Artist who has been giving updates has confirmed the development in statement seen by Zambian Eye.





Dandy died on 2nd January 2025 following an accident he earlier survived on the eve of the new year where three of his Colleagues died on the spot between Kabwe and Kapri Mposhi.



Below is the statement:



ZAMBIAN MUSICIANS APPRECIATE MEMORIAL PARK MANAGEMENT FOR UPGRADING DANDY KRAZY’S BURIAL SITE TO THE “INNER CIRCLE” SECTION.





We are grateful to the management of Memorial Park for making an in-kind donation to King Dandy’s family in form of the most prestigious burial site known as the inner circle.





After the original burial site was paid for by well wishers who have been greatly acknowledged and appreciated by the bereaved family, Memorial Park decided to contribute to the purchase of the burial space by upgrading to the inner circle which costs close to K100,000. This was done in the presence of members of the Chibambo family and Zambian artists such as Ba Yoka, ZAMCOPS Board Chair Gloria Kabonga, Mampi, Macky 2 and Roberto. Also present was Hon. Katayi of Kitwe.



As the Zambian entertainment industry, we are grateful for this gesture.