Dandy was like my elder brother, he inspired my music, mourns Tommy D

THE death of Zambian music icon, Dandy Krazy has left the industry and the country in grief as fans and fellow musicians have been mourning his loss since the announcement of his death of Thursday.



For Thomas Kaluba, popularly known as Tommy D, the loss of Dandy Krazy whose government name is Wesley Chibambo is deeply personal, as he recalls the bond they shared and the profound influence Dandy Krazy had on his life and career.





Speaking about their relationship to Kalemba, Tommy D described Dandy as more than just a colleague.



“To me, Dandy Krazy was like an elder brother. His death is shocking and saddening. He was an inspiration, not just to the industry but to me personally. Sometimes, when I felt my music wasn’t making sense, I would look at him. Music was natural to him, it was who he was.” Tommy D shared.



He reflected on the unpredictability of life, noting how Dandy Krazy’s passing has left a void that can never be filled in the music industry.





“I was in Mpika when I woke up to the heartbreaking news, and we’re still in disbelief. Life is truly unpredictable. We don’t know when our time will come, but losing someone like him feels like losing a part of ourselves.”



Beyond the music, Dandy was a mentor and a source of strength for many in the industry.





“He paved the way for so many of us, especially on the Copperbelt. He introduced the Jerabos and ‘Kopala Swag’ to the world. For us musicians, he was someone we could always look up to,” Tommy added.





As friends and colleagues mourn, Tommy D said artiste are all making plans to ensure that Dandy has a proper send-off and that his memory is remembered.



“His family is in our prayers, and we will continue to celebrate his legacy,” said Tommy D.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 4, 2025