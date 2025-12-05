Dangote announces plan to become world’s largest fertiliser producer by 2028



Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, says his company will become the world’s number one fertiliser producer by 2028.





Speaking on Thursday at the Imo economic summit, the billionaire said the group is investing heavily in fertiliser and plans to grow output from 3 million tonnes of urea to 12 million tonnes in the next three years.





“We are investors and I can tell you in the next three years, the programme that we have in the group, we’re investing heavily in fertiliser,” he said.