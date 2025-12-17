One Africa: Dangote Refinery Receives Second Crude Shipment from Ghana



The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has received its second crude oil shipment from Ghana.



Africa’s largest oil refinery received 1 million barrels of crude oil from Ghana’s Sankofa oil field.





The Dangote Refinery used to get its crude oil from Europe, but as supply from Europe continues to decline, Ghana is now supplying it with crude oil.





Dangote Refinery says it’s focusing on sourcing crude predominantly from Nigeria and other West African producers.



Each shipment from Ghana’s Sankofa field is about 1 million barrels of crude oil.

Dangote Refinery has received 2 million barrels of crude oil from Ghana so far.