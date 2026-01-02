Dangote reveals how he wants his wealth to be shared when he is no more

Nigeria’s richest man and Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has publicly shared how he wants a portion of his fortune to be used once he dies.

Dangote said 25% percent of his wealth should be allocated to the Aliko Dangote Foundation, a charitable organisation he established that supports education, health, economic empowerment, and other social programs across Africa.

This commitment has been formalised with the support of his immediate family — including his mother and children.

The funds aim to scale major initiatives, including an annual education program benefiting millions of students over the next decade, with scholarships, vocational training, and teacher development across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The Dangote Foundation already funds health, education and community projects.

It also provides annual support to institutions such as the Aliko Dangote School for Orphan Girls in Maiduguri.

His long-term vision frames part of his legacy not just as an industrial titan but as a sustained force for social impact in Africa.

This is the first time the billionaire has spoken about his wealth in public. He made the revelation during a conference in Lagos.

Dangote is not only the richest man in Nigeria and Africa, but also the richest black person in the world, with a $30 billion fortune.