DANNY PEDDLE ADVISES PROPHET DM SIAME TO TRADEMARK ‘INYANCED’ THROUGH PACRA





By TROY MUKUPA



LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – Renowned musician Danny Mukwisa, also known as Danny Peddle, has advised Prophet DM Siame to register the word ‘inyanced’ as a trademark through the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA).





The word, coined by Prophet Siame during a radio interview, has gone viral on social media and has been widely adopted by netizens.





Speaking on Money FM Radio, Peddle, who is also the Zambia Music Copyright Protection Society (ZAMCOPS) board Vice Chairperson, stated that registering the trademark would give Prophet Siame exclusive rights to the word and safeguard it as his brand for future creative and commercial ventures.





Mwikisa said this is why it is important that the concerns raised over the copyright draft bill, which is available for review on the PACRA website, citing provisions that could compromise artists’ rights and undermine the creative industry, are ironed out so that industry players like Prophet DM Siame can benefit from their creations.





Prophet Siame, who sparked debate earlier this year over his use of artificial intelligence in music production, uttered the word ‘inyanced’ during a live radio interview on Sun FM, sparking a social media frenzy.





The word, a playful twist on the English “enhanced”, has become a popular internet meme and is widely used in captions and brand messaging.