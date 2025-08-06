DAVID KAKOMA PAYS TRIBUTE TO MRS. ESTHER LUNGU AND THE LUNGU FAMILY

“You Carry Unspoken Grace That We All Envy”

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency, Mr. David Kakoma, has extended a heartfelt message of sympathy and encouragement to Mrs. Esther Lungu and the entire Lungu family, as the nation marks two months since the passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In his statement, Mr. Kakoma described Mrs. Lungu as a woman of “unspoken grace that we all envy,” noting her remarkable strength and dignity both during and after her husband’s time in office. He acknowledged the heavy burden the family continues to bear, saying the loss of President Lungu was not only a national tragedy but a deeply personal sorrow for those closest to him.

“It is often said that behind every great leader stands a source of quiet strength,” Mr. Kakoma observed. “Mrs. Lungu was, and remains, that strength. Throughout President Lungu’s years of public service, she served with grace, dignity, and an unshakeable sense of duty to her family and to the nation.”

He further recognised that the Lungu family had carried both the public weight of national leadership and the private pain of personal grief. Their fortitude, composure, and unity, he noted, have been an inspiration to many Zambians during this difficult period.

Mr. Kakoma encouraged Mrs. Lungu to find comfort in the enduring legacy of her late husband. “His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, in the peace he preserved, and in the nation he faithfully served,” he said.

He assured the Lungu family of continued prayers and support, adding that the nation stands with them in remembrance, honour, and profound respect.

“May the Lord strengthen you, console you, and grant you peace in the days ahead,” Mr. Kakoma concluded. “You are not alone; the nation stands with you. May President Lungu’s soul rest in eternal peace.”