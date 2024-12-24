Davido, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent Team Up For London’s Biggest Stadium Show In 2025

Iconic R&B artiste Mary J. Blige, hip-hop legendary artiste 50 Cent, and one of Africa’s biggest stars, Davido, are teaming up for one of the biggest shows in London.

For Davido, this big stadium show will add to his recent appearance on stage with Chris Brown in South Africa.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show also comes as Davido is scheduled to drop his latest album, ‘5ive,’ early next year, which marks the follow-up to his Timeless record, which arrived in 2023.

As for 50 Cent, the show will come off as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of his 2014 studio album Animal Ambition.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium isn’t going to be 50 Cent’s only overseas show, as he is also scheduled to head to Glasgow to headline the TRNSMT Festival.

For Mary J. Blige, this event will follow up with her North American headline tour scheduled between January and April.

This tour comes in support of the new LP Gratitude, which was recently released via her own label, Beautiful Life Productions, just last month.

Before the release of her Gratitude LP, the R&B legend also celebrated the 30th anniversary of her sophomore album, My Life, which spawned the singles Be Happy, I’m Goin Down, and Mary Jane on November 29.

Read the press release on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website below.

Legendary hip-hop and R&B artists 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige will perform alongside Afrobeats star Davido at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, 3 July 2025.

The three globally renowned names will unite for an unforgettable one-off performance at London’s newest sport, leisure, and entertainment destination.

Tottenham Hotspur season ticket holders, One Hotspur members, and local residents will be given priority access to tickets for 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige & Davido at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with an exclusive presale, commencing at 10 am on Thursday, 19 December, 2024, and ending at 11:59 pm the same day. The priority window for premium options is now open.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, 20 December, at 10 am at tottenhamhotspurstadium.com.

Grammy Award winner 50 Cent is among the best-selling artists of all time, with over 30 million albums sold worldwide, and remains a legendary figure in both hip-hop and pop culture.

Davido is known as ‘The King of Afrobeats’ and is the most followed Afrobeats artist on social media.

He has received Grammy, BET, EMA, and VMA Award nominations and has amassed over 5 billion streams and over 1.2 billion video views across his 13-year career.

Often hailed as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige has sold over 50 million albums and 25 million singles worldwide, making her one of the most successful R&B artists of all time.

With 9 Grammy Awards, she is a hugely influential voice in the industry and has recently released a new album, ‘Gratitude,’ that pays tribute to her love for her friends and family.

The performance adds to an incredible line-up of music artists performing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2025, which now includes trailblazing K-Pop band Stray Kids.

Rock bands Imagine Dragons and Catfish and the Bottlemen will also perform on the London N17 stage next summer.

Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the Club’s financial model. Concerts are one such source.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s ability to host a wide range of major events all year round directly contributes to the £344m-a-year boost being delivered to the local economy, with 3,700 FTE jobs supported as a direct result of major events and visitor attractions.