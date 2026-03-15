Death rumours swirl after viral “six-finger” video of Israeli leader



A strange detail in a wartime video posted by Benjamin Netanyahu has triggered a wave of speculation online. Social media users zoomed in on the footage and claimed the Israeli leader appeared to have six fingers, leading some to suggest the video may have been generated using artificial intelligence.





The clip quickly went viral as online commentators began questioning whether the video was real. Some users even speculated that the Israeli prime minister could be missing or dead as Israel continues to face missile and drone attacks from Iran.





The rumours intensified after a cryptic message posted by Sara Netanyahu asked supporters to “give us strength,” prompting further speculation across social media platforms.





Israeli officials have rejected the claims, describing the rumours as misinformation and insisting that Netanyahu is alive and continuing to carry out his duties.





Analysts say the “six-finger” appearance is most likely the result of video distortion, motion blur, or lighting effects, which can sometimes create visual anomalies when a frame is paused or enlarged.





The incident highlights how quickly wartime speculation, AI fears, and viral social media narratives can combine to create global rumours within hours.