DECLARE ME CHAWAMA WINNER, MUUNDA YELLS ECZ AFTER MILES SAMPA’S ARREST

DECLARE ME CHAWAMA WINNER, MUUNDA YELLS ECZ AFTER SAMPA’S ARREST

22 January 2026

HAWAMA UPND losing candidate Morgan Muunda has insisted that he never conceded that he lost the by-election.

Muunda says ECZ should compensate him by declaring him the winner of the by-election because some of his voters could not vote at one polling station after PF’s Miles Sampa said it was illegal.

FDD’s Bright Nundwe was declared the winner of the January 15 by-election in Chawama with over 1,500 votes against Muunda. On polling day, Sampa, who is the PF faction acting Secretary General, posted on his Facebook page that there was an illegal polling station along Lilayi Road.

However, he was reported to the police by the ECZ and subsequently arrested for the post. In an interview, Tuesday, Muunda said…

Newsdiggers